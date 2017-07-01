How to work with linux partitions from windows

Are you using dual boot windows and linux? If you do, then you are probably familiar with the different file systems that both operating systems use and the difficulty in transferring files between the two. Although most modern Linux operating systems can read and write to Windows file systems (NTFS and FAT / FAT32), Windows can not read or write to Linux file systems (Ext2 and Ext3).

Of course, if you need to access your files from both operating systems you could only save everything to a readable Windows partition. But even when I tried to do that, I thought it would be the file from time to time quickly saves me on the desktop and forgot the transfer. Whatever the reason, there is always a time when you may have files in the Linux file system, but you do not want to take the time to reboot into Linux just to get to the file.

So, how can you access and work with Linux partitions on Windows

Ext2 IFS resolves that problem. Unlike other programs that simply create their own Explorer type interface to work with Linux partitions, this program seamlessly integrates Linux drives, so they behave like any Windows Type native file system, which any program can access . It adds an additional driver for mounting Ext2 file systems (and Ext3 as it is backward compatible, although it will not take advantage of Ext3’s in daily capacity).



It installs a kernel mode driver for pure Ext2fs.sys file system, which actually extends the Windows NT / 2000 / XP / 2003 / Vista system to include the Ext2 file system. Since it runs on the same software layer in the core of the Windows NT operating system as all Windows native file system drivers (for example NTFS, FASTFAT, or CDFS for Joliet / ISO CD-ROM), all the Applications can directly access ext2 volumes. The Ext2 volumes get drive letters (for example O :). Files and directories of an Ext2 volume appear in the file dialogs of all applications. There is no need to copy files from or to Ext2 volumes in order to work with them.

What do you think of this program? How do you use something similar (or better)? Share it in the comments.