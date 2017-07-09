4 Ways to speed up your pc linux

Is the Linux configuration not as fast as you would like? This is how to speed it up.

Many computer users who deal with Linux do so because they have been told that the operating system is much more customizable and uses less system resources. However, despite installing Linux on a computer and harvesting those benefits, you may still feel like your system could still use an extra boost to actually get an acceleration – even if you are using a range machine high. Here are four ways you can quickly and easily accelerate the system to get the best performance possible from it.

GRUB switch wait time

If the computer boots dual with another operating system, the GRUB boot loader likes to display a boot option menu for a default value of 10 seconds. Since most people do not need 10 seconds to make a decision, you can modify this value so that it only comes up to say 3 or 5 seconds instead before you automatically select the highlighted option at that time for you.

If you only care about the timeout value, you can go directly to the configuration file found in / etc / default / grub, and find the GRUB_TIMEOUT call line and change it however to many seconds you want GRUB to wait. I would not recommend going much less than 3 seconds, since sometimes GRUB will be delayed a bit before accepting keyboard input, and if the timeout is set to 1 second, you could continue with the default selection before Recognizes his desire to change it. When finished, save the file and run the sudo update-grub command to apply the changes.



Alternatively, if you are an Ubuntu user, you can also use a software tool called Grub Customizer. You are allowed to change various GRUB parameters through a graphical interface. Among these options are the timeout value and a way to easily change the default boot option – be it Linux, another operating system, or “last selected”. You can install the program by running these commands:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa: danielrichter2007 / grub-customizer

apt-get update sudo

sudo apt-get install grub-customizer

The first command adds the PPA for grub-customizer for your system – the second package of updates for your manager – the third installs grub-customizer.

When changing values, do not forget to click the Save button. This saves changes to the configuration file as well as runs sudo update-grub all in one click.

Home apps



If you feel that your system has become slower after you have installed a bunch of programs, you may have to look through the list of startup applications. The location of this varies between desktop environments, but Ubuntu users can simply open the Dash and type “start” to find the startup application program. Then just uncheck those applications that do not absolutely need to be run when you first enter, this just really helps a lot if you already installed a lot of programs -. The list must be empty (or nearly empty) after a clean installation of the operating system.

Disable special effects and features



A handful of desktop environments (ie KDE and GNOME) Just like adding a bit of dynamism to your desktop experience. However, if the system has been slow since the OS was installed, you may want to turn some of these out. Ubuntu users should install the CompizConfig Settings Manager to alter desktop effects, GNOME users would have to force the “classic” return mode, and KDE users will have to search through their system settings for effects And turn them off. Another special note for KDE users: delete Nepomuk. It is not an essential part of your system, and you need a lot of resources.

Alternatives to Using Lightweight

Finally, all the above steps do not help you, then you will probably need to switch to lighter applications or even entire desktop environments. For example, Midori is a lightweight browser alternative to Firefox and Chrome. Abiword and Gnumeric are good light alternatives to LibreOffice.



As for desktop environments, if you are using KDE, GNOME will try instead. If you’re using GNOME, try Xfce instead. Finally, if you are in Xfce, then try LXDE . This is progression from the heaviest to the lightest of the “traditional” desktop environments, where it would be really surprising if LXDE was slow on its system. If you’re ready for a challenge, you could even try Openbox or xmonad as ultra-light environments.

Final Thoughts

We hope these four tips should do the trick for you. Technically speaking, there are ways to disable system services or kernel patch to include third-party performance fixes, but these require a fair amount of Linux knowledge to even try. Therefore, I would not recommend it to ordinary masses with the fear that it would crash several systems. That said, if you still can not run LXDE on your computer, it may be time for a hardware upgrade – partially or totally.

Also, keep in mind that disk cleanup and defragmentation will not really help on Linux systems. Disk cleanup can free up disk space, but it does not actually accelerate anything. In addition, defragmenting a Linux disk is possible, but almost never necessary. At least, not as it is on Windows systems.

What advice would you give to the speed of your Linux system? What seems to help most? Let us know in the comments!