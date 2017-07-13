One of the needs we have daily is to store our photos in a repository, now github in a repository system widely used by the community, in How to upload images to github from the console , we will teach you to store images in github and The URL is returned to us so we can access it whenever we want. For this we use img2url , we hope that in this way solutions a need that much we have quickly and with the power of github and console.
What is img2url
Img2url is a script made in python by Haoxun Zhan and allows uploading images to github repositories from the console, img2url allows you to select the location of the image you want to upload, the account where you want to do it, the chosen repository and finally it returns you A URL with the address where the image you uploaded is located.
How to install img2url
Install img2url is quite simple, we must have installed Python and Pip so if you do not have it you can do it as follows.
We must execute the following commands:
sudo apt-get install python python-pip
Then we must install the script with the following command
pip install img2url
How to configure img2url
Before using img2url we must configure it, so that the script knows where to load the files. Currently, img2url only supports loading images in the public GitHub repository.
Comments Policy
Become a Patron!
Please be polite. We appreciate that. Your email address will not be published and required fields are marked