Creating TCP / IP (port forwarding) tunnels with SSH: The 8 possible scenarios using OpenSSH

The typical function of the Secure Shell (SSH) network protocol is to access a remote system in terminal mode and execute commands there safely, because the data is encrypted. In addition, through this secure data connection, it is possible to create tunnels ( port forwarding ) between the connected ends so that the TCP / IP connections are channeled through the SSH connection so that we can get away with any Firewall or port blocking whenever we have the possibility to connect with SSH.

As this topic is very much addressed by the entire network:

In this entry we will not go into the details of port forwarding, but pretend to be a cheat sheet, a quick reference ( cheat sheet ) on how to forward TCP ports with OpenSSH in the 8 different scenarios that can be given. Other SSH clients such as PuTTY also allow port forwarding, but the configuration will be done with a graphical interface. We will focus on OpenSSH.

In the following examples and situations we will assume that we have an external network and an internal network and between both networks, the only possible connection is an SSH connection between the node of the external external network1 and the node of the internal internal network1 . The external node2 is on the external network and has full connectivity with external1. The node interno2 is on the internal network and has full connectivity with interno1.

Scenario 1: Use on external1 a TCP service offered by internal1 (Local port forwarding / bind_address = localhost / host = localhost)

The system externo1 can be connected to the system interno1 through OpenSSH and also wants to connect to the system server VNC (port 5900) interno1:

We will achieve this with this command:

External1 $ ssh -L 7900: localhost: 5900 user @ internal1

Now in the external system1 we can verify that port 7900 is waiting for connections:

External1 $ netstat -ltn Active Internet connections (only servers) Proto Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address Foreign Address State ... Tcp 0 0 127.0.0.1:7900 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN ...

We only need to execute now on external1 :

External1 $ vncviewer localhost :: 7900

To connect to the internal VNC server1.

Note: This way to change the port is not documented in the man vncviewer . Appears in: About VNCViewer configuration of the output TCP port . This is also how the TightVNC vncviewer does.

Scenario 2: Use on external2 a TCP service offered by internal1 (Local port forwarding / bind_address = 0.0.0.0 / host = localhost)

This time we start from a situation similar to the previous one but now we want it to be external2 who connects to the internal VNC server1:

The appropriate command would be this:

External1 $ ssh -L 0.0.0.0:7900:localhost:5900 user @ internal1

It is similar to the first scenario; But in that, if we look at the output of netstat the port, 7900 had been associated with the address of localhost, at 127.0.0.1, so only local processes could connect to it. This time we specify that the port is associated with 0.0.0.0, so that the system accepts connections to any local IP of the machine:

External1 $ netstat -ltn Active Internet connections (only servers) Proto Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address Foreign Address State ... Tcp 0 0 0.0.0.0:7900 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN ...

So now, from external2 , we can execute:

External2 $ vncviewer external1 :: 7900

To connect to the internal VNC server1.

Instead of specifying the IP 0.0.0.0 , we could also use the option -g ( Allows remote hosts to connect to local forwarded ports ) like this:

External1 $ ssh -g -L 7900: localhost: 5900 user @ internal1

With exactly the same result as the previous command:

External1 $ ssh -L 0.0.0.0:7900:localhost:5900 user @ internal1

On the other hand, if we had wanted to restrict the connection to only one of the local IPs of the system, we could have been more specific:

External1 $ ssh -L 192.168.24.80:7900:localhost:5900 user @ internal1 External1 $ netstat -ltn Active Internet connections (only servers) Proto Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address Foreign Address State ... Tcp 0 0 192.168.24.80:7900 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN ...

Scenario 3: Use in internal1 a TCP service offered by external1 (Remote port forwarding / bind_address = localhost / host = localhost)

In the first scenario, it was the system itself with the SSH server that offered another service. Now the system with the SSH client is the one that offers the service that the system with the SSH server wants to use:

The command we will use is the same as in the first scenario by changing the parameter -L to -R :

External1 $ ssh -R 7900: localhost: 5900 user @ internal1

And now where we will see that we have port 7900 listening is in interno1:

Internal1 $ netstat -lnt Active Internet connections (only servers) Proto Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address Foreign Address State ... Tcp 0 0 127.0.0.1:7900 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN ...

So now from internal1 we can use the VNC server from external1 like this:

Internal1 $ vncviewer localhost :: 7900

Scenario 4: Use in internal2 a TCP service offered by external1 (Remote port forwarding / bind_address = 0.0.0.0 / host = localhost)

Similar to the third scenario but now, as we did in the second scenario, we will associate the forwarded port with the IP 0.0.0.0 so that other nodes can use the service:

The appropriate command is:

External1 $ ssh -R 0.0.0.0:7900:localhost:5900 user @ internal1

However, it is important to understand that, for security reasons, this will not work if in the configuration of the SSH server we do not modify the value of the parameter GatewayPorts that by default is no :

GatewayPorts Specifies whether remote hosts are allowed to connect to ports forwarded for the client. By default, sshd(8) binds remote port forwardings to the loopback address. This prevents other remote hosts from connecting to forwarded ports. GatewayPorts can be used to specify that sshd should allow remote port forwardings to bind to non-loopback addresses, thus allowing other hosts to connect. The argument may be “no” to force remote port forwardings to be available to the local host only, “yes” to force remote port forwardings to bind to the wildcard address, or “clientspecified” to allow the client to select the address to which the forwarding is bound. The default is “no”.

If we do not have the possibility to modify the configuration of the server, we will not be able to use this type of port forwarding. At least not simply because, if there are no other impediments, a user can open a port (> 1024) to listen to external connections and forward that request to localhost:7900 . This could be done, for example, with netcat ( Debian # 310431: sshd_config should warn about the GatewayPorts workaround. )

So we /etc/ssh/sshd_config will add:

GatewayPorts clientspecified

After which we will have to reread the configuration with ” sudo /etc/init.d/ssh reload ” (Debian and Ubuntu).

We verify that internal1 is listening for requests from all IPs:

Internal1 $ netstat -ltn Active Internet connections (only servers) Proto Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address Foreign Address State ... Tcp 0 0 0.0.0.0:7900 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN ...

And we can already use the VNC service from internal2 :

Internal2 $ internal vncviewer1 :: 7900

Scenario 5: Use in external1 a TCP service offered by internal2 (Local port forwarding / bind_address = localhost / host = internal2)

In this scenario we will use the following command:

External1 $ ssh -L 7900: internal2: 5900 user @ internal1

And we will access the service by running the command in external1:

External1 $ vncviewer localhost :: 7900

Scenario 6: Use in internal1 a TCP service offered by external2 (Remote port forwarding / bind_address = localhost / host = external2)

In this scenario we will use the following command:

External1 $ ssh -R 7900: external2: 5900 user @ internal1

And we will access the service by running the command in internal1:

Internal1 $ vncviewer localhost :: 7900

Scenario 7: Use in external2 a TCP service offered by internal2 (Local port forwarding / bind_address = 0.0.0.0 / host = internal2)

In this scenario we will use the following command:

External1 $ ssh -L 0.0.0.0:7900:internal2:5900 user @ internal1

Or alternatively:

External1 $ ssh -g -L 7900: internal2: 5900 user @ internal1

And we will access the service by running the command in external2 :

External2 $ vncviewer external1 :: 7900

Scenario 8: Use in internal2 a TCP service offered by external2 (Remote port forwarding / bind_address = 0.0.0.0 / host = external2)

In this scenario we will use the following command:

External1 $ ssh -R 0.0.0.0:7900:external2:5900 user @ internal1

The SSH server must be configured with ” GatewayPorts clientspecified “, as we have seen in scenario 4.

And we will access the service by running the command in internal2:

Internal2 $ internal vncviewer1 :: 7900

If we want to create many tunnels at once, it may be convenient to use a configuration file instead of composing a very long command. Let’s imagine that our only entry point to a network is through SSH and we need to create tunnels to access the different servers in the network via SSH, VNC or Remote Desktop . We could compose a file like the following with all the redirects that we will need (in relation to the mentioned SOCKS server.

# SOCKS server DynamicForward 1080 # SSH redirects LocalForward 2221 serverlinux1: 22 LocalForward 2222 serverlinux2: 22 LocalForward 2223 172.16.23.45:22 LocalForward 2224 172.16.23.48:22 # RDP redirects for Windows systems LocalForward 3391 serverwindows1: 3389 LocalForward 3392 serverwindows2: 3389 # VNC redirects for systems with "vncserver" LocalForward 5902 serverlinux1: 5901 LocalForward 5903 172.16.23.45:5901

And we only need to execute this to create all the redirects: