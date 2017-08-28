Atom for JavaScript Developers

Free WordPress Themes and plugins. Want create site? Findand plugins.

We analyze the usefulness of Sublime Text editor In a post because it has a stable and foolproof stability. Problem: Developed by one person is slow, the documentation is quite obscure.

Atom is slow, lag and it’s as resource-intensive as Google Chrome. However, when you code JavaScript, I must admit that using Atom is super cool !

In this article I will show you how I pimpe Atom to be effective when developing fullstack JavaScript web applications.

Atom in 10 seconds in 10 seconds

1 million active users

active Created and maintained by GitHub since 2014

since 2014 Based on Chromium, coded with the framework Electron (With web technologies like CoffeeScript / JavaScript / Less / HTML)

(With web technologies like CoffeeScript / JavaScript / Less / HTML) Easily editable with plug-ins written in Node.js (see the hacker’s manual )

with plug-ins written in Node.js (see the ) Very good integration with git and GitHub

alt + cmd + i And 💥 you open the Chromium console. This is where coding from JavaScript directly into a web browser makes sense.

Configuration for basic and community packs

With a simple cmd + ? you access the configuration of Atom. Even if I prefer the customization of Sublime Text you should quickly be able to configure your interface.

cmd + shift + P Allows you to search, install new packages and themes.

A strong integration between git and GitHub saves a lot of time. The commands I use most are blame (Open on GitHub: Blame) and issues (Open on GitHub: Issues)

Do not make me think – Use linter Do not make me think – Use linter

I work on different technologies that have their specificity. To have a better DX and a scalable code of quality it is essential to have different tools of analysis of HTML and JavaScript code .

Teamwork with editorconfig

Personally when I develop – like Google – I use 2 spaces without tabs . This detail may seem annodin but if you use different rules in a team you arrive very quickly at a project or the only rule is chaos.

Yes, I am talking to developers who do not encode your files in UTF8 when backing up or do not add a character at the end of the file .

However, it is very easy to solve these problems. Here is a sample file .editorconfig at the root of the project.

# EditorConfig is awesome: http://EditorConfig.org root = true [ * ] charset = utf-8 indent_style = space indent_size = 2 end_of_line = lf trim_trailing_whitespace = true insert_final_newline = true [ * .md] [ * .markdown] trim_trailing_whitespace = false

HTML with linter-htmlhint

Htmlhint is an HTML analysis tool that will help you avoid the syndrome of the closing ghost tag 👻.

Create a file .htmlhintrc in your project and add the following rules:

# Good hunter use HTMLHint https : //github.com/yaniswang/HTMLHint { "attr-lowercase" : true , "attr-no-duplication" : true , "attr-unsafe-chars" : true , "attr-value-double-quotes" : true , "attr-value-not-empty" : true , "doctype-first" : false , "doctype-html5" : false , "head-script-disabled" : true , "href-abs-or-rel" : false , "id-class-ad-disabled" : true , "id-class-value" : "dash" , "id-unique" : true , "img-alt-require" : true , "space-tab-mixed-disabled" : false , "spec-char-escape" : true , "src-not-empty" : true , "style-disabled" : true , "tag-pair" : true , "tag-self-close" : false , "tagname-lowercase" : true }

JavaScript with linter-eslint

Eslint is a code analysis utility Node.js. It is often used to identify problems with code patterns that violate certain conventions.

Each project is different but you can start with the configuration used by JavaScript Developers .

$ npm install @chtijs/eslint-config --save-dev

In your file .eslintrc

{ "extends" : "@chtijs" }

You can create your own configuration using the Eslint documentation , or you can separate the configuration for your Backend and Front-end like SimpliField .

Autocomplete with atom-ternjs

Tern is an independent JavaScript code analysis engine . It integrates into any editor, in our case it will be a plugin for Atom . Its main features are:

Autocompletion of variables and methods

Displaying Function Arguments

Querying the type of expression

Find definition of something

Automatic refactoring

Configuration

Open any JavaScript file in your project

Packages > Atom Ternjs > Configure project

The configuration file appears.

“Save & Restart Server” to create / update the file .tern-project

{ "ecmaVersion" : 6 , "libs" : [], "loadEagerly" : [], "dontLoad" : [ "node_modules/**" , "bower_components/**" ], "plugins" : { "doc_comment" : true , "angular" : {} } }

Sample file .tern-project for an AngularJS application

If it does not work you can consult the documentation

bonus

There are still plenty of other Atom extensions I use – mostly for web development.

emmet

git-time machine

atom-pigments

file-icons

lodash-snippets

js-hyperclick

💥 To install everything in one go, simply copy and paste this line into your preferred device

$ apm editorconfig atom-ternjs file-icons set-syntax sort-lines autocomplete-modules emmet es6-javascript js-hyperclick hyperclick pigments linter-eslint lodash-snippets

If you want to optimize the Atom chargment you can always analyze different plugins loading time with Package > Timecop > Show

I am curious to know what it is missing, do not hesitate to send me your config if you use a Framework like React 🚀

Hey don’t forget to look at the answer to my question

