Atom for JavaScript Developers

Based on Chromium, coded with the framework Electron (With web technologies like CoffeeScript / JavaScript / Less / HTML)
Easily editable with plug-ins written in Node.js (see the hacker’s manual )
Very good integration with git and GitHub
alt+ cmd+ iAnd 💥 you open the Chromium console. This is where coding from JavaScript directly into a web browser makes sense.
Configuration for basic and community packs
With a simple cmd + ?you access the configuration of Atom. Even if I prefer the customization of Sublime Text you should quickly be able to configure your interface.
cmd + shift + P Allows you to search, install new packages and themes.
A strong integration between git and GitHub saves a lot of time. The commands I use most are blame(Open on GitHub: Blame) and issues(Open on GitHub: Issues)
Do not make me think – Use linter
I work on different technologies that have their specificity. To have a better DX and a scalable code of quality it is essential to have different tools of analysis of HTML and JavaScript code .
Teamwork with editorconfig
Personally when I develop – like Google – I use 2 spaces without tabs . This detail may seem annodin but if you use different rules in a team you arrive very quickly at a project or the only rule is chaos.
