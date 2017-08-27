Coding more effectively with Sublime Text

Free WordPress Themes and plugins. Want create site? Findand plugins.

If I remember correctly, the first software I used to “develop” a website was Frontpage. All those of the pre-ADSL generation have surely started or known this publisher.

Since I tried a lot of different applications to code, text editors or IDEs, and the list is long:

Frontpage

Dreamweaver

Notepad ++

gedit

Vi

Eclipse

Zend Studio

Aptana

Komodo

Atom

And I think this list is not complete. However my preferred editor remains Sublime Text . This program may sound minimalist, but it is very effective if configured correctly. And this is its great strength: an active community with enormous extentions available.

In this article I will explain how this software helps me every day to code faster.

Install Package Manager

The first thing to do after a new installation is to install the package manager .

Simply open the console View > Show Console and copy the available script to the package management site for Sublime Text .

That’s all . Once this step is complete you are ready to work.

This will allow you to customize the editor to suit your needs . The learning and mastery curve is therefore better, compared to a huge IDE that does everything but will require several months of learning to master the tool – to realize that it does not always meet your needs.

Customize Sublime Text

To install an extension is very easy. Do you miss the syntax highlighting for files .coffee or .sass ? Just use the cmd + shift + shortcut P and type install . Then you only have to do your research. H ere is the list of packages I use

If I had to choose only a short list it would be without hesitation:

Emmet (formerly zen-coding) to encode more quickly.

(formerly zen-coding) to encode more quickly. GitGutter to view your diff git in real time.

to view your diff git in real time. The Nexus Dark UI theme for comfortable reading.

Ninja Configuration

Here is the preference file that I use on all my machines. On Ubuntu I had to change the font base because the rendering is not the same compared to Mac OS X. If you want to use the same just open the Settings - user ( cmd + , ) and modify the file Preferences.sublime-settings .

{ // Theme and scheme "color_scheme" : "Packages/Theme - Nexus/Nexus.tmTheme" , "theme" : "Nexus.sublime-theme" , "font_face" : "Menlo" , "font_size" : 10.0 , "highlight_line" : true , "hot_exit" : false , // Custom UI and Zen search "folder_exclude_patterns" : [ ".sql" , "*/sql/*" , ".svn" , ".git" , ".hg" , "CVS" , ".idea" , "build" , ".cache" , "tmp/cache/" , "features" , "spec/" ], "ignored_packages" : [ "Vintage" ], "open_files_in_new_window" : true , "remember_open_files" : false , "rulers" : [ 72 ], // Coding convention "show_full_path" : true , "tab_size" : 2 , "translate_tabs_to_spaces" : true , "trim_automatic_white_space" : true , "trim_trailing_white_space_on_save" : true , "default_encoding" : "UTF-8" , "detect_indentation" : true , "ensure_newline_at_eof_on_save" : true }

Start Sublime Text from a Terminal

This is one of the killer features available on systems with a real file system: use one alias to directly launch Sublime Text.

Shortcut for Mac OS X .

. Launch sublime text from a terminal with linux .

In less than a minute you can correct an error. Do you do the same test with an IDE?

Increased Keyboard Productivity

Here is a list of the shortcuts I use daily:

cmd + t : Find a file.

+ : Find a file. cmd + n : New file (note that it is saved directly in the same location as the last opened file).

+ : New file (note that it is saved directly in the same location as the last opened file). cmd + shift + t : Reopen a closed file (as in a web browser).

+ + : Reopen a closed file (as in a web browser). cmd + shift + p : Browse the available commands (indent file, reorder, git blame, install package …).

+ + : Browse the available commands (indent file, reorder, git blame, install package …). cmd + d : Select multiple words.

+ : Select multiple words. cmd + shift + d : Drop the current line.

+ + : Drop the current line. cmd + shift + ↑: Multi-line writing.

+ + ↑: Multi-line writing. ctrl + shift + ↑: Move the line.

+ + ↑: Move the line. ctrl + W : Intelligent embedding (select text, shortcut, enter markup, enter).

You are convinced to use Sublime Text for your next project, even though these tips are more front-end integration and development access.

Do not hesitate to share your packages to complete this list.

Free Android Games and apps. Did you find apk for android? You can find newand apps.